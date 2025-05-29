Domains
A domain or domain name is the location of a website or application, or what an end user types into their browser to get to your website (
example.com).
- Add a site
- Add multiple sites via automation
- Change your domain version
- Manage subdomains
- Move a domain between Cloudflare accounts
- Pause Cloudflare
- Redirect one domain to another
- Remove a domain
- Star domains
You can get domain names for your website from a variety of places, such as through popular website builders or dedicated registrars ↗.
Cloudflare also offers an at-cost registrar service to purchase new domain names or manage existing domain names.
A web host keeps your website online so visitors can reach it via the domain name.
Cloudflare does not offer web hosting for most websites, though you can deploy and host JAMstack sites with Cloudflare Pages.
For help adding a domain to Cloudflare, refer to our setup guide.
Once you finish adding your domain, you likely will want to also update your domain's nameservers to get Cloudflare's performance and security benefits.
Cloudflare offers free, unshared, publicy trusted Universal SSL certificates to all Cloudflare domains.
For more details about subdomains (
www.example.com or
blog.example.com), refer to Manage subdomains.
