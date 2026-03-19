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Limitations

The following limitations apply during the public beta.

LimitationDescription
Enterprise accounts onlyOnly Enterprise accounts can be added to an organization. Free and Pay-as-you-go accounts are not supported.
Account and zone limitsEach organization supports up to 500 accounts and 500 zones.
RolesOrganization Super Administrator is the only role available during the beta. Additional roles will be available in a future release.
Organization deletionOrganizations cannot be deleted. To remove an account from your organization, contact Cloudflare Support.
Sub-organizationsSub-organizations are not available to Enterprise customers during the public beta.