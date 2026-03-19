Limitations
The following limitations apply during the public beta.
|Limitation
|Description
|Enterprise accounts only
|Only Enterprise accounts can be added to an organization. Free and Pay-as-you-go accounts are not supported.
|Account and zone limits
|Each organization supports up to 500 accounts and 500 zones.
|Roles
|Organization Super Administrator is the only role available during the beta. Additional roles will be available in a future release.
|Organization deletion
|Organizations cannot be deleted. To remove an account from your organization, contact Cloudflare Support.
|Sub-organizations
|Sub-organizations are not available to Enterprise customers during the public beta.