SCIM troubleshooting

Restore Super Administrator after group misconfiguration

If you have removed all Super Administrators mistakenly, you can restore the role to account member(s) using the Account API Token you created for SCIM provisioning.

First, fetch a list of account members and find the member ID for the user you want to restore Super Admin to via [list members].(/api/resources/accounts/subresources/members/methods/list/)

curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/members" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_SCIM_AOT" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Then restore the Super Admin role to that member via update member

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/members/{member_id}" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_SCIM_AOT" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "roles": ["33666b9c79b9a5273fc7344ff42f953d"] }'