SCIM troubleshooting
If you have removed all Super Administrators mistakenly, you can restore the role to account member(s) using the Account API Token you created for SCIM provisioning.
First, fetch a list of account members and find the member ID for the user you want to restore Super Admin to via [list members].(/api/resources/accounts/subresources/members/methods/list/)
Then restore the Super Admin role to that member via update member
