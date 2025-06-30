 Skip to content
Email address and password

Change email address

To change the email address associated with your Cloudflare account:

  1. Go to your Profile.
  2. Select your account.
  3. From the Settings tab, select the Update email button.
  4. In the dialog, enter your new email address in Updated Email and Confirm Updated Email fields.
  5. Enter your current password.
  6. Select Update.

Forgot your email address

If you forget the email address associated with your application:

  1. Go to the Cloudflare dashboard and select Forgot your email?.
  2. Enter your domain name.
  3. Cloudflare will send an email to the email address associated with your domain name. If you do not receive an email within 20 minutes, check your spam folder. The message will be sent from no-reply@cloudflare.com or noreply@notify.cloudflare.com.

If you still cannot access the email address associated with your Cloudflare account, you may need to move your domain to another account.

Cloudflare requires these steps to prevent account hijacking.

Change password

To change your Cloudflare password:

  1. Go to your Profile.
  2. Select your account.
  3. Select Authentication.
  4. On Password, select Change Password.
  5. Change your password and select Save.

For added account security, consider changing your API tokens as well.

