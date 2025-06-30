Email address and password

Change email address

To change the email address associated with your Cloudflare account:

Go to your Profile ↗ . Select your account. From the Settings tab, select the Update email button. In the dialog, enter your new email address in Updated Email and Confirm Updated Email fields. Enter your current password. Select Update.

Note If your administrator has enabled Single sign-on (SSO), you cannot change the email address associated with your account.

Forgot your email address

Note If you are an Enteprise customer and forgot the email address associated with your account, contact your Customer Success Manager.

If you forget the email address associated with your application:

Go to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select Forgot your email?. Enter your domain name. Cloudflare will send an email to the email address associated with your domain name. If you do not receive an email within 20 minutes, check your spam folder. The message will be sent from no-reply@cloudflare.com or noreply@notify.cloudflare.com .

Note This process does not affect your account or share your email address with anyone.

If you still cannot access the email address associated with your Cloudflare account, you may need to move your domain to another account.

Cloudflare requires these steps to prevent account hijacking.

Change password

Note If your administrator has enabled Single sign-on (SSO), you cannot change your Authentication settings.

To change your Cloudflare password:

Go to your Profile ↗ . Select your account. Select Authentication. On Password, select Change Password. Change your password and select Save.

For added account security, consider changing your API tokens as well.

