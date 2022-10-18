Troubleshooting API tokens and keys

​​ The token is not verified

Ensure the token has been verified by running the following curl command and confirming that the response returns "status": "active" .

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/user/tokens/verify" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN"

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : "f267e341f3dd4697bd3b9f71dd96247f" , "status" : "active" , "not_before" : "2018-07-01T05:20:00Z" , "expires_on" : "2020-01-01T00:00:00Z" } }

​​ The token has incorrect permissions

Review the permissions groups for your token in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Refer to API token permissions for more information.

​​ The incorrect syntax is used

Occasionally customers will attempt to use an API token with an API key syntax. Ensure you are using the Bearer option rather than the email and API key pair.

​​ You have the incorrect user permissions

You cannot create a token that exceeds the permission granted to you on your account. For example, if you have been granted an Admin (Read only) role, you would need your Super Administrator to update your role so that you could create a token for yourself.