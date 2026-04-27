Enterprise-only

Private network routing allows you to proxy HTTP/HTTPS traffic from public hostnames to origins in your private network. When you enable this setting on a DNS record, Cloudflare routes traffic through your configured tunnel instead of over the public Internet.

For an end-to-end setup walkthrough using Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN) IPsec, refer to Set up a private origin via Cloudflare WAN.

Closed beta This feature is in closed beta. Contact your account team to request access.

Before you begin

Before you enable private network routing, consider the following:

You need an active tunnel connection to Cloudflare through one of the supported on-ramp methods. Refer to Cloudflare WAN for further guidance.

Private network routing is available for A (IPv4) and AAAA (IPv6) records only. Records must be proxied.

(IPv4) and (IPv6) records only. Records must be proxied. If you have multiple A or AAAA records on the same name, and at least one of them has private network routing enabled, all records on that name will use private network routing. This is consistent with the proxy status behavior in these cases.

IP ranges

The following private address ranges are automatically detected:

When you use an IP address from one of these ranges, the Use private network routing toggle turns on automatically. You can also turn it on manually for public IP addresses that are only reachable through your tunnel.

Enable private network routing

Virtual networks Traffic routes through your default virtual network. Selecting a specific virtual network is not supported.

Dashboard

API In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the DNS Records page. Go to Records Select Add record or select Edit on an existing A or AAAA record. Enter the origin IP address. Verify that Proxy status is enabled (orange cloud). Turn on Use private network routing. For private IP addresses (for example, 10.0.0.50 ), the toggle turns on automatically. For public IP addresses used with private infrastructure, turn on the toggle manually. Select Save. To create a record with private routing enabled, use a POST request and set private_routing to true : Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: DNS Write Create DNS Record curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /dns_records" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "type": "A", "name": "app.example.com", "content": "10.0.0.50", "proxied": true, "private_routing": true }' Explain Code To enable private routing on an existing record, use a PATCH request: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: DNS Write Update DNS Record curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /dns_records/ $DNS_RECORD_ID " \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "private_routing": true }'

API field behavior

If you use the API to create or edit DNS records with private network routing, consider the following:

Scenario private_routing value Proxied A / AAAA record with private IP Auto-set to true Proxied A / AAAA record with public IP Defaults to false Non- A / AAAA record types Field not supported

Also, if you manually set private_routing: false on a proxied A / AAAA record with private IP, the API will return an error.

Troubleshooting

Error 1002: DNS points to prohibited IP

This error occurs when you proxy a private IP address without the necessary entitlement. Contact your account team to request access.

Setting seems off but traffic routes through tunnel

Check for other records on the same name.

Private network routing applies per name, not per record. If you have multiple A or AAAA records on the same name and at least one of them has private network routing enabled, all records on that name will use private network routing.

Traffic not reaching origin

If traffic is not reaching your private origin: