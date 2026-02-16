To on-ramp your network traffic to Cloudflare WAN (formerly Magic WAN), you can use Cloudflare One Appliance, a lightweight software package you can install in corporate network locations to automatically connect, steer, and shape any IP traffic.

You can also use any device that supports GRE or IPsec tunnels with the supported configuration parameters.

Additional compatible on-ramps include:

Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI): Connect your network infrastructure directly with Cloudflare - rather than using the public Internet - for a more reliable and secure experience.

Cloudflare Tunnel: Cloudflare WAN can be used together with Cloudflare Tunnel for easy access between your networks and applications.

WARP: Protect corporate devices by securely and privately sending traffic from those devices to Cloudflare's global network, where Cloudflare Gateway can apply advanced web filtering.

Multi-Cloud Networking: Automatically create on-ramps from your cloud networks to Cloudflare WAN.