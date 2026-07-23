Available settings

Overview Fields Operators Cache eligibility Bypass cache Eligible for cache settings

These are the settings that you can configure when creating a cache rule.

Fields

The fields available for Cache Rule matching expressions in the Expression Builder are:

URI Full - http.request.full_uri

URI - http.request.uri

URI Path - http.request.uri.path

URI Query String - http.request.uri.query

Cookie - http.cookie

Hostname - http.host

Referer - http.referer

SSL/HTTPS - ssl

User Agent - http.user_agent

X-Forwarded-For - http.x_forwarded_for

Request Headers - http.request.headers

Cookie value of - http.request.cookies

File extension - http.request.uri.path.extension

If you select the Edit expression option, you can enter any of the available fields.

Note Single-file purge may not work as expected if your Cache Rule sets a custom cache key (because the dashboard cannot send the headers or cookies that are part of the key), or if your rule expression matches only GET requests (because purge requests use a different HTTP method internally). For more information and alternatives, refer to Purge by single-file limitations.

Operators

The operators available for Cache Rule expressions are:

wildcard

strict wildcard

equals

does not equal

contains

does not contain

matches regex

does not match regex

starts with

ends with

does not start with

does not end with

is in

is not in

is in list

is not in list

Note Not all operators are available for every selected field.

Note The is in list and is not in list operators are available for the Hostname field on Enterprise plans. They allow you to match requests against custom lists — for example, a hostname list containing all the domains you want to apply a particular caching configuration to. Refer to Use lists in expressions for details on using lists in rule expressions.

Cache eligibility

In Cache eligibility, you have the option to select Bypass cache if you want matching requests to not be cached, or Eligible for cache if you want Cloudflare to attempt to cache them.

Bypass cache

When creating a cache rule, you have the option to select Bypass cache if you want matching incoming requests to not be cached. Alternatively, you can use Development Mode, if you want to bypass cache for shorter periods.

Note When using Custom Cache Rules with a Bypass setting, the response header may return DYNAMIC rather than explicitly indicating a bypass. This occurs because the rule makes the content ineligible for caching, even if the origin response is otherwise cacheable.

Eligible for cache settings

When you select Eligible for cache, you can change the configuration settings described below.

Note If you use cache rules, image transformations, and zone versioning simultaneously, some settings may not be applied correctly.

Edge TTL

Edge Cache TTL refers to the maximum cache time-to-live (TTL), or how long an asset should be considered fresh or available to serve from Cloudflare’s cache in response to requests. This setting has three primary options:

Use cache control-header if present, bypass cache if not : If a cache-control header is present on the response, follow its directives. If not, skip caching entirely.

: If a cache-control header is present on the response, follow its directives. If not, skip caching entirely. Use cache-control header if present, use default Cloudflare caching behavior if not : If a cache-control header is present on the response, follow its directives. If not, cache in accordance with our default edge TTL settings.

: If a cache-control header is present on the response, follow its directives. If not, cache in accordance with our default edge TTL settings. Ignore cache-control header and use this TTL: Completely ignore any cache-control header on the response and instead cache the response for a duration specified in the timing dropdown.

Additionally, you can select how long you would like a particular matching status code's content to be cached in Cloudflare's global network. In Status Code TTL section you can define the TTL duration for one or more status codes of responses from the origin server. This setting can be applied to a Single code status code, to a Greater than or equal or Less than or equal status code, or to a Range of status codes. Status code TTLs are similar to Ignore cache-control header and use this TTL in that the cache-control header on the response will be ignored in favor of the TTL specified by the cache rule. For more information, refer to Status code TTL.

API information API configuration object name: "edge_ttl" . API values Configuration respect_origin Use cache-control header if present, use default Cloudflare caching behavior if not. override_origin Ignore cache-control header and use this TTL. bypass_by_default Use cache control-header if present, bypass cache if not. API configuration example json "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true , "edge_ttl" : { "status_code_ttl" : [ { "status_code_range" : { "to" : 299 }, "value" : 86400 }, { "status_code_range" : { "from" : 300 , "to" : 499 }, "value" : 0 // no-cache }, { "status_code_range" : { "from" : 500 }, "value" : -1 // no-store } ], "mode" : "respect_origin" } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Browser TTL

Browser TTL refers to the maximum cache time-to-live (TTL) that an asset should be considered available to serve from the browser’s cache.

Select if you want to Bypass cache, Respect origin, or Override origin. If you wish to override the browser TTL value, define how long resources cached by client browsers will remain valid from the dropdown menu. For more information, refer to Browser Cache TTL.

API information API configuration object name: "browser_ttl" . API values for the "mode" property: "respect_origin" , "override_origin" , "bypass_by_default" .

API values for the "default" property (integer): values available depend on your plan. Refer to Browser Cache TTL. API configuration example json "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true , "browser_ttl" : { "mode" : "override_origin" , "default" : 1000 } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Cache Key

Cache keys refer to the criteria that Cloudflare uses to determine how to store resources in our cache. Customizing the Cache Key allows you to determine how Cloudflare can reuse particular cache entries across requests or share the cache entries for more granularity for end users.

There is no explicit length limit for cache keys. However, the total request size (including headers used in the cache key) must not exceed Cloudflare's request limits. Including large values (such as cookies) in the cache key may increase per-request latency. The maximum number of query string parameters in a custom cache key configuration is 100.

Define the request components used to define a custom Cache Key, customizing the following options:

Enterprise customers have these additional options for custom Cache Keys:

In the Query string section, you can select All query string parameters , All query string parameters except and enter an exception, No query parameters except and enter the parameters, or Ignore query string (also available for Pay-as-you-go customers).

In the Headers section, you can specify header names along with their values. For custom headers, values are optional; however, for the following restricted headers, you must include one to three specific values: accept accept-charset accept-encoding accept-datetime accept-language referer user-agent To check for a header's presence without including its value, use the Check presence of option. You can also choose whether to Include origin header .

In the Cookie section, you can include cookie names and their values, and check for the presence of another cookie.

In the Host section, you can select Use original host and Resolved host. In the User section, you can select Device type, Country, and Language. Using Resolved host means the Cache Key will contain whatever hostname was used to resolve the origin IP which can be different depending on whether the resolve override feature is on or not.

Note When URL normalization is enabled, we recommend also enabling Normalize URLs to origin, especially if you are setting custom Cache Keys or using cache by device type, which also modifies the Cache Key. This helps ensure the URL in the Cache Key matches the URL sent to the origin, preventing cache poisoning and ensuring consistent behavior.

API information API configuration object name: "cache_key" . API values: "ignore_query_strings_order" , "cache_deception_armor" , "cache_by_device_type" , "custom_key" ( "header" , "cookie" , "host" , "query_string" , "user" ). API configuration example json "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true , "cache_key" : { "ignore_query_strings_order" : true , "cache_deception_armor" : true , "custom_key" : { "query_string" : { "include" : [ "*" ] }, "header" : { "include" : [ "header1" ], "check_presence" : [ "header_1" ], "contains" : { "accept-encoding" : [ "br" , "zstd" ] } }, "cookie" : { "include" : [ "cookieName1" ], "check_presence" : [ "cookie_1" ] }, "user" : { "device_type" : true , "geo" : true , "lang" : true }, "host" : { "resolved" : false } } } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Cache Reserve Eligibility

Cache Reserve eligibility allows you to specify which website resources should be eligible for our persistent cache called Cache Reserve. If the request matches and also meets eligibility criteria, Cloudflare will write the resource to cache reserve. This requires an add-on cache reserve plan.

This rule can also be used to specify Cache Reserve eligibility for website resources based on their size. For example, by specifying that all assets which are eligible be 100 MB and above, Cloudflare will look for eligible assets at or above 100 MB for Cache Reserve eligibility and only persistently store those assets.

Note Cloudflare will still enforce the plan-based cacheable file limits when using this configuration.

API information API configuration object name: "cache_reserve" . API property name for enabling Cache Reserve: "eligible" (boolean). API configuration example json "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true "cache_reserve" : { "eligible" : true , "minimum_file_size" : 100000 } } Note If minimum_file_size is omitted and eligible is true, Cloudflare will use 0 bytes by default. Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Caching on Port (Enterprise-only)

Cloudflare supports several network ports by default, like 80 or 443. Some ports, traditionally admin ports, are supported but have caching disabled as they are used to manage sensitive information that should be ineligible for cache. Enterprise customers wanting to enable caching on these admin ports can cache on these ports by entering their desired port.

Note Cloudflare supports many ports by default and will cache on them without needing this rule to be configured. For ports that Cloudflare supports, but for which caching is disabled, use this rule.

API information API configuration property name: "additional_cacheable_ports" (array of integer values). API configuration example json "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true "additional_cacheable_ports" : [ 8443 , 8080 ] } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Proxy Read Timeout (Enterprise-only)

Defines a timeout value between two successive read operations to your origin server. The default value can be found in the Connection limits table. If you are attempting to reduce HTTP 524 errors because of timeouts from an origin server, try increasing this timeout value using the API endpoint below.

API information API configuration property name: "read_timeout" (integer). API configuration example json "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true , "read_timeout" : 900 } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Serve stale content while revalidating

Defines if Cloudflare will serve stale content while updating the latest content from the origin server. If serving stale content is disabled, Cloudflare will not serve stale content while getting the latest content from the origin.

API information API configuration property name: "serve_stale" > "disable_stale_while_updating" (boolean). API configuration example json "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true , "serve_stale" : { "disable_stale_while_updating" : true } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Turn on or off byte-for-byte equivalency checks between the Cloudflare cache and the origin server. When enabled, Cloudflare will use strong ETag header validation to ensure that resources in the Cloudflare cache and on the origin server are byte-for-byte identical. If disabled, Cloudflare converts ETag headers into weak ETag headers.

API information API configuration property name: "respect_strong_etags" (boolean). API configuration example json "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true , "respect_strong_etags" : true } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Origin error page pass-through

Turn on or off Cloudflare error pages generated from error HTTP status codes sent from the origin server. If enabled, this setting enables the use of error pages issued by the origin.

API information API configuration property name: "origin_error_page_passthru" (boolean). API configuration example json "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true , "origin_error_page_passthru" : true } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Origin Cache Control (Enterprise-only)

When this option is enabled, Cloudflare will aim to strictly adhere to RFC 7234 ↗. Enterprise customers have the ability to select if Cloudflare will adhere to this behavior. Free, Pro, and Business customers have this option enabled by default and cannot disable it.

API information API configuration property name: "origin_cache_control" (boolean). API configuration example json "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true "origin_cache_control" : true } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Vary

The Vary response header lets your origin cache multiple versions of the same URL based on request headers. Use the vary object to configure how Cloudflare handles each header your origin lists in its Vary response. For how Vary affects cache keys and how normalization works, refer to Vary.

The vary object supports these keys:

Key Required Description default Yes Configuration for any header name in the origin Vary response that is not included in headers . headers No A map of lowercase request header names to configuration objects.

If the vary object is omitted, this Cache Rules Vary setting is turned off. Other Vary behavior, such as Vary: * , Vary for images, and compression handling, is unaffected. If the vary object is present, default is required. An empty vary object is invalid.

Each header configuration object, and the default object, must include an action key set to one of normalize , passthrough , or bypass . Refer to Actions for guidance on when to use each.

Additional parameters can be specified for certain header names:

Header Additional key Description accept media_types List of MIME types to include when normalizing the Accept header. Maximum 10 items. accept-language languages List of languages to include when normalizing the Accept-Language header. Maximum 20 items.

For most deployments, start with a restrictive default and explicit per-header configuration:

Use default set to bypass to avoid caching variants for unexpected origin Vary headers.

set to to avoid caching variants for unexpected origin headers. Add explicit headers entries for the headers you expect your origin to vary on.

entries for the headers you expect your origin to vary on. Use normalize for accept , accept-language , and accept-encoding unless your origin requires raw header values.

for , , and unless your origin requires raw header values. Use media_types and languages allowlists when you know the exact variants your origin can serve.

and allowlists when you know the exact variants your origin can serve. Use passthrough only when exact raw header values should select different cached versions.

only when exact raw header values should select different cached versions. Use bypass for high-cardinality headers such as user-agent , cookies, or request headers with per-user values.

The following limits and validation rules apply:

Header names in headers must be lowercase.

must be lowercase. Header names can contain letters, numbers, underscores, and hyphens.

Header names cannot exceed 128 characters.

Header names beginning with cf- or cf_ are not allowed.

or are not allowed. Certain hop-by-hop or cache-control headers, such as connection , host , and cache-control , are not allowed.

, , and , are not allowed. headers can contain up to 50 entries.

can contain up to 50 entries. accept.media_types can contain up to 10 entries.

can contain up to 10 entries. accept-language.languages can contain up to 20 entries.

can contain up to 20 entries. Values in media_types and languages must be non-empty printable ASCII.