Available settings

These are the settings that you can configure when creating a cache rule.

The fields available for Cache Rule matching expressions in the Expression Builder are:

Cookie - http.cookie

Hostname - http.host

Referer - http.referer

SSL/HTTPS - ssl

URI Full - http.request.full_uri

URI - http.request.uri

URI Path - http.request.uri.path

URI Query String - http.request.uri.query

User Agent - http.user_agent

X-Forwarded-For - http.x_forwarded_for

Request Headers - http.request.headers

Cookie value of - http.request.cookies

For a list of all available fields refer to Fields. Not all fields are available as a trigger for Cache Rules due to incompatibility with Purge.

The operators available for Cache Rule expressions are:

equals

does not equal

contains

does not contain

matches regex

does not match regex

is in

is not in

starts with

ends with

does not start with

does not end with

Not all operators are available for every selected field.

​​ Configuration settings

When you select eligible for cache, you can change the configuration settings described below. Currently, Cache Rules are not compatible with Image Resizing. Cache Rules will not be applied to Image Resizing requests. Page Rules are supported.

​​ Edge TTL

Edge Cache TTL refers to the maximum cache time-to-live (TTL), or how long an asset should be considered fresh or available to serve from Cloudflare’s cache in response to requests.

You can choose to bypass cache if cache-control is not present, by selecting Use cache control-header if present, bypass cache if not. You can also select to Use cache-control header if present, use default Cloudflare caching behavior if not. Alternatively, select Ignore cache-control header and use this TTL and choose how long you want to cache resources from the available timing dropdown.

Additionally, in the Edge Cache TTL section, you can select how long you would like a particular matching status code’s content to be cached in Cloudflare’s global network. In Status Code TTL you can define the TTL duration for one or more response status codes received from the origin server. This setting can be applied to a Single code status code, to a Greater than or equal or Less than or equal status code, or to a Range of status codes. For more information, refer to Status code TTL. API information API configuration object name: "edge_ttl" . API values Configuration respect_origin Use cache-control header if present, use default Cloudflare caching behavior if not. override_origin Ignore cache-control header and use this TTL. bypass_by_default Use cache control-header if present, bypass cache if not. API configuration example "action_parameters": { "cache": true, "edge_ttl": { "status_code_ttl": [ { "status_code_range": { "to": 299 }, "value": 86400 }, { "status_code_range": { "from": 300, "to": 499 }, "value": 0 }, { "status_code_range": { "from": 500 }, "value": -1 } ], "mode": "respect_origin" } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Browser TTL

Browser TTL refers to the maximum cache time-to-live (TTL) that an asset should be considered available to serve from the browser’s cache.

Select if you want to Bypass cache, Respect origin, or Override origin. If you wish to override the browser TTL value, define how long resources cached by client browsers will remain valid from the dropdown menu. For more information, refer to Browser Cache TTL. API information API configuration object name: "browser_ttl" . API values for the "mode" property: "respect_origin" , "override_origin" , "bypass_by_default" .

API values for the "default" property (integer): values available depend on your plan. Refer to Browser Cache TTL. API configuration example "action_parameters": { "cache": true, "browser_ttl" : { "mode": "override_origin", "default": 1000 } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Cache Key

Cache keys refer to the criteria that Cloudflare uses to determine how to store resources in our cache. Customizing the cache key allows you to determine how Cloudflare can reuse particular cache entries across requests or share the cache entries for more granularity for end users.

Define the request components used to define a custom cache key, customizing the following options:

Enterprise customers have these additional options for custom cache keys:

In the Query string section, you can select All query string parameters , All query string parameters except and enter an exception, Only these parameters and enter the parameters, or Ignore query string (also available for pay-as-you-go customers).

section, you can select , and enter an exception, and enter the parameters, or (also available for pay-as-you-go customers). In the Headers section, you can include headers names and their values, check the presence of another header, and Include origin header .

section, you can include headers names and their values, check the presence of another header, and . In the Cookie section, you can include cookie names and their values, and check for the presence of another cookie.

section, you can include cookie names and their values, and check for the presence of another cookie. In the Host section, you can select Use original host and Resolved host. In the User section, you can select Device type, Country, and Language.

API information API configuration object name: "cache_key" . API values: "ignore_query_strings_order" , "cache_deception_armor" , "cache_by_device_type" , "custom_key" ( "header" , "cookie" , "host" , "query_string" , "user" ). API configuration example "action_parameters" : { "cache" : true , "cache_key" : { "ignore_query_strings_order" : true , "cache_deception_armor" : true , "custom_key" : { "query_string" : { "include" : [ "*" ] } , "header" : { "include" : [ "header1" ] , "check_presence" : [ "header_1" ] } , "cookie" : { "include" : [ "cookieName1" ] , "check_presence" : [ "cookie_1" ] } , "user" : { "device_type" : true , "geo" : true , "lang" : true } , "host" : { "resolved" : false } } } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Cache Reserve Eligibility

Cache Reserve eligibility allows you to specify which website resources should be eligible for our persistent cache called Cache Reserve. If the request matches and also meets eligibility criteria, Cloudflare will write the resource to cache reserve. This requires an add-on cache reserve plan.

This rule can also be used to specify Cache Reserve eligibility for website resources based on their size. For example, by specifying that all assets which are eligible be 100 MB and above, Cloudflare will look for eligible assets at or above 100 MB for Cache Reserve eligibility and only persistently store those assets. Cloudflare will still enforce the plan-based cacheable file limits when using this configuration. API information API configuration object name: "cache_reserve" . API property name for enabling Cache Reserve: "enabled" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "cache": true "cache_reserve": { "enabled": true, "minimum_file_size": 100000 } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Caching on Port (Enterprise-only)

Cloudflare supports several network ports by default, like 80 or 443. Some ports, traditionally admin ports, are supported but have caching disabled as they are used to manage sensitive information that should be ineligible for cache. Enterprise customers wanting to enable caching on these admin ports can cache on these ports by entering their desired port. Cloudflare supports many ports by default and will cache on them without needing this rule to be configured. For ports that Cloudflare supports, but for which caching is disabled, use this rule. API information API configuration property name: "additional_cacheable_ports" (array of integer values). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "cache": true "additional_cacheable_ports": [8443, 8080] } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Proxy Read Timeout (Enterprise-only)

Define a timeout value between two successive read operations to your origin server. Historically, the timeout value between two read options from Cloudflare to an origin server is 100 seconds. If you are attempting to reduce HTTP 524 errors because of timeouts from an origin server, try increasing this timeout value. API information API configuration property name: "read_timeout" (integer). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "cache": true, "read_timeout": 900 } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Serve stale content while revalidating

Defines if Cloudflare will serve stale content while updating from the origin server. If serving stale content is disabled, origin cache-control headers will be used to tell Cloudflare how to handle content from the origin. API information API configuration property name: "serve_stale" > "disable_stale_while_updating" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "cache": true, "serve_stale": { "disable_stale_while_updating": true } } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

Turn on or off byte-for-byte equivalency checks between the Cloudflare cache and the origin server. When enabled, Cloudflare will use strong ETag header validation to ensure that resources in the Cloudflare cache and on the origin server are byte-for-byte identical. If disabled, Cloudflare converts ETag headers into weak ETag headers. API information API configuration property name: "respect_strong_etags" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "cache": true, "respect_strong_etags": true } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Origin error page pass-through

Turn on or off Cloudflare error pages generated from error HTTP status codes sent from the origin server. If enabled, this setting enables the use of error pages issued by the origin. API information API configuration property name: "origin_error_page_passthru" (boolean). API configuration example "action_parameters": { "cache": true, "origin_error_page_passthru": true } Refer to Create a cache rule via API for complete API examples.

​​ Origin Cache Control (Enterprise-only)