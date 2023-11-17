Security Events

Security Events allows you to review mitigated requests and helps you tailor your security configurations.

Users on a Free plan can view summarized security events by date in the Activity log. Customers on paid plans have access to additional graphs and dashboards that summarize the most relevant information about the current behavior of Cloudflare’s security features on your zone.

​​ Main features

Events summary : Provides the number of security events on traffic during the selected time period, grouped according to the selected dimension (for example, Action, Host, Country).

: Provides the number of security events on traffic during the selected time period, grouped according to the selected dimension (for example, Action, Host, Country). Events by service : Lists the security-related activity per security feature (for example, WAF, API Shield).

: Lists the security-related activity per security feature (for example, WAF, API Shield). Top events by source : Provides details of the traffic flagged or actioned by a Cloudflare security feature (for example, IP addresses, User Agents, Paths, Countries, Hosts, ASNs).

: Provides details of the traffic flagged or actioned by a Cloudflare security feature (for example, IP addresses, User Agents, Paths, Countries, Hosts, ASNs). Activity log: Summarizes security events by date to show the action taken and the applied Cloudflare security product.

Security Events displays information about requests actioned or flagged by Cloudflare security products, including features such as Browser Integrity Check. Each incoming HTTP request might generate one or more security events. The Security Events dashboard only shows these events, not the HTTP requests themselves.

The available features vary according to your Cloudflare plan:

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Dashboard features Activity log only All All All Account-level dashboard No No No Yes Export report No No Up to 500 events Up to 500 events Historical time Up to the last 24 hours Up to the last 24 hours Up to the last 72 hours Up to the last 30 days Print report No Yes Yes Yes

​​ Known limitations

Security Events currently has these limitations: