Create a subdomain

Most subdomains serve a specific purpose within the overall context of your website. For example, blog.example.com might be your blog, support.example.com could be your customer help portal, and store.example.com would be your e-commerce site.

​ Subdomain records

To create a new subdomain, you would first add the subdomain content at your host.

Then, you would create a corresponding A, AAAA, or CNAME record for that subdomain ( blog , store ).

Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A www 192.0.2.1 Proxied

​ Subdomain redirects

For more guidance on redirecting a subdomain — either to your main domain or another location — refer to Set up subdomain redirects External link icon Open external link.

​ SSL/TLS for subdomains

If your main domain is using Cloudflare's Universal SSL certificate External link icon Open external link, that certificate also covers all first-level subdomains ( blog.example.com ).

For deeper subdomains ( dev.blog.example.com ), use a different type of certificate External link icon Open external link.

​ Customize subdomain behavior

If you want to customize Cloudflare settings for individual subdomains, your approach will vary depending on your plan.

Enterprise customers can set up custom settings and access for a specific subdomain within Cloudflare with Subdomain support External link icon Open external link.

All other customers can set up subdomain-specific Page Rules External link icon Open external link to alter Cloudflare settings.