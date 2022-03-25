Limitations for Universal SSL
Universal SSL certificates are limited by the hostnames they cover and the browsers they support.
Hostname coverage
Full setup
Universal SSL certificates only support SSL for the root or first-level subdomains such as
example.com and
www.example.com. To enable SSL support on second, third, and fourth-level subdomains such as
dev.www.example.com or
app3.dev.www.example.com, you can:
- Purchase Advanced Certificate Manager , to cover more than one level of subdomain, remove Cloudflare branding from the Universal certificate, or adjust the shortest certificate lifespan.
- Upgrade to a Business or Enterprise plan to upload a Custom SSL certificate
CNAME setup
On a CNAME setup zone, each subdomain has its own Universal SSL certificate and does not require additional features or purchases.
Browser support
For more on browser support, see Browser compatibility .
Spectrum
Universal SSL is not compatible with Cloudflare Spectrum . If you are trying to use Spectrum, use either an advanced certificate or a custom certificate .