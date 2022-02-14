Use dynamic IP addresses

Some hosting providers dynamically update their customer's IP addresses. These customers must then update the new origin server IPs in their Cloudflare DNS.

​ Cloudflare API

Create a script to monitor IP address changes and then have that script push changes to the Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link.

ddclient External link icon Open external link is a third-party Perl client used to update dynamic DNS entries for accounts on various DNS providers.

DNS-O-Matic External link icon Open external link is a third-party tool that announces dynamic IP changes to multiple services.

Configuration of DNS-O-Matic requires the following information: