Speed Brain is a tool for improving web page performance by prefetching the most likely next navigation.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Enabled by default Yes Yes Yes

Requirements

Speed Brain works under the following conditions:

The Speed Brain feature is enabled in Cloudflare.

The browser of the web page visitor is using a Chromium-based browser version 121 or later.

The web page requested by the prefetch is eligible for cache.

The page requested by the prefetch does not invoke a Worker.

What is Speed Brain?

The overall goal of Speed Brain is to try to download a webpage to the browser before a user navigates to it.

Cloudflare leverages the Speculation Rules API ↗ to improve web page performance by instructing the browser to consider prefetching future navigations. Speed Brain does not improve page load time for the first page that is visited on a website, but it can improve it for subsequent web pages that are navigated to on the same site.

By prefetching pages that the browser considers likely to be navigated to, Speed Brain can enhance key metrics like Largest Content Paint ↗ (LCP), Time to First Byte ↗ (TTFB) and overall page load time.

How Speed Brain works

When Cloudflare’s Speed Brain feature is enabled, an HTTP header called Speculation-Rules is added to web page responses. The value for this header is an URL that hosts an opinionated Speculation-Rules configuration. This configuration instructs the browser to consider prefetching any future navigations with a conservative eagerness ↗.

The configuration looks like this:

{ " prefetch " : [{ " source " : "document" , " where " : { " and " : [ { " href_matches " : "/*" , " relative_to " : "document" }, ] }, " eagerness " : "conservative" }] }

This configuration instructs the browser to initiate prefetch requests for future navigations. These prefetch requests will include the sec-purpose: prefetch HTTP request header. Prefetches that are not successful will respond with a 503 status code. Prefetches that are successful will respond with a 200 status code.

Test Speed Brain

To test that Speed Brain is enabled, you can check that your HTTP response headers for your web pages include the Speculation-Rules header. However, note that during the beta phase of Speed Brain, this behavior might not be 100% consistent.

To test whether your browser is making prefetch requests, open the Network tab in Chrome DevTools. Then, mouse-down on a link on a webpage with Speed Brain enabled. This action should initiate a prefetch request, which will be visible in the Network tab. However, note that there are several reasons why the browser might choose not to initiate a prefetch. Refer to the Chrome Limits guide ↗ for more details. For more general information about debugging Speculation-Rules, refer to the Chrome Speculation Debugging guide ↗.

RUM integration

Speed Brain is designed to integrate with Web Analytics & Real User Measurements (RUM). This integration allows you to understand the web performance implications of Speed Brain within the Web Analytics interface in Cloudflare’s Dashboard.

While you can use Speed Brain without RUM enabled, you will not have visibility into how the feature is affecting the performance of your web pages. For further details on how to set up RUM, refer to the Web Analytics & RUM documentation.

Enable and disable Speed Brain

Speed Brain is available in Cloudflare’s Speed tab of the dashboard and also in the API and Terraform.

Dashboard

API To enable or disable Prefetch URLs in the dashboard: Log in to your Cloudflare account ↗ , select your account and go to a specific domain. Go to Speed > Optimization > Content Optimization. Toggle Speed Brain to On or Off. Use the following PATCH request to enable Speed Brain: Terminal window curl --request PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/settings/speed_brain" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "value":"on" }' To disable Speed Brain, set value: to "off" .

Caveats