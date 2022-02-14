Change your authoritative nameservers (Full setup)

If you want to use Cloudflare as your primary DNS provider and manage your DNS records on Cloudflare, your domain should be using a full setup.

This means that you are using Cloudflare for your authoritative DNS nameservers.

​ Step 1 — Do you have an existing domain name?

Yes If you already have a domain name and want to use Cloudflare for your authoritative DNS, proceed with this tutorial.

No If you do not already have a domain name and plan to use Cloudflare for your authoritative DNS, we highly recommend purchasing your domain name through Cloudflare Registrar External link icon Open external link. Using Cloudflare Registrar simplifies your setup process by automatically using Cloudflare for authoritative DNS.

​ Step 2 — Complete prerequisites

​ Create an account

Before you can complete your domain setup, you need to create an account and add your domain External link icon Open external link to Cloudflare.

​ Disable DNSSEC

If you are onboarding an existing domain to Cloudflare — as opposed to purchasing a new domain through Cloudflare Registrar External link icon Open external link — make sure DNSSEC is disabled at your registrar (where you purchased your domain name). Otherwise, your domain will experience connectivity errors when you change your nameservers.

Why do I have to disable DNSSEC When your domain has DNSSEC enabled External link icon Open external link, your DNS provider digitally signs all your DNS records. This action prevents anyone else from issuing false DNS records on your behalf and redirecting traffic intended for your domain. However, having a single set of signed records also prevents Cloudflare from issuing new DNS records on your behalf (which is part of using Cloudflare for your authoritative nameservers). So if you change your nameservers without disabling DNSSEC, DNSSEC will prevent Cloudflare's DNS records from resolving properly.

Once you have added a domain (also known as a zone) to Cloudflare, that domain will receive two assigned authoritative nameservers.

​ Get nameserver names

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. On Overview, copy the information from Replace with Cloudflare's nameservers.

​ Verify changes

To check whether you correctly changed your nameservers, you can log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link or use a third-party tool External link icon Open external link.

If you see unexpected results, refer to Nameserver FAQs.

​ Step 4 — Re-enable DNSSEC using Cloudflare

When you updated your nameservers, you should have also disabled DNSSEC at your registrar.

You should now enable DNSSEC within Cloudflare to protect from domain spoofing.