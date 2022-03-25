Create a root domain record
When you add a domain to Cloudflare, you may also need to create a DNS record for your root domain (
example.com).
To do this, you would create a corresponding A, AAAA, or CNAME record for your root domain (specified by using
@ for the Name).
|Type
|Name
|IPv4 address
|Proxy status
|A
@
192.0.2.1
|Proxied
Domain redirects
Once you create a domain, you may want to route that traffic to other places.
For more guidance, refer to Redirect domain to subdomain or Redirect one domain to another .
Get free SSL certificates
Cloudflare offers free, unshared, publicy trusted Universal SSL certificates to all Cloudflare domains.