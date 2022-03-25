Create a root domain record

When you add a domain to Cloudflare, you may also need to create a DNS record for your root domain ( example.com ).

To do this, you would create a corresponding A, AAAA, or CNAME record for your root domain (specified by using @ for the Name).

Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A @ 192.0.2.1 Proxied

​​ Domain redirects

Once you create a domain, you may want to route that traffic to other places.

For more guidance, refer to Redirect domain to subdomain or Redirect one domain to another .

​​ Get free SSL certificates

Cloudflare offers free, unshared, publicy trusted Universal SSL certificates to all Cloudflare domains.