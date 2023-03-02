Troubleshooting Cloudflare domains blocked by China
Overview
To confirm the Cloudflare IPs associated with your domain are blocked in China, provide the following details to Cloudflare Support:
- A traceroute to your domain from a location in China to demonstrate the network path.
- The results from the Great Firewall Checker.
- DNS resolution response for the domain from a location in China. Consider using a tool like DNS Checker.
- The type of content hosted on your site. China does censor certain content including pornography, gambling, and specific types of political discussion.