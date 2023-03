Is Cloudflare compatible with Bad Behavior?

Absolutely. Please make sure you’re working on the latest version of Bad Behavior External link icon Open external link to ensure best performance. You would also want to enable the following in Bad Behavior:

Reverse Proxy : Turn on.

: Turn on. Reverse Proxy Header: Change the default of X-Forwarded-For to CF-Connecting-IP .