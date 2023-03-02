Using Cloudflare with your Magento 1 online store

Create a Page Rule for your administrative section e.g. *domain.com/admin* (Replace with your admin area URL) and disable the following features:

Caching

Performance

Rocket Loader

Mirage Also set ‘Security’ to ‘High’

Follow the following article to get this step configured correctly:

Problem logging into Magento Admin area External link icon Open external link

Add a page rule for /pub/chron.php* and disable the following features:

Add a Forwarding URL of status 302 from a URL under your domain to your social media page.

You can read more about page rules in our tutorial article External link icon Open external link .

For all eCommerce sites that have SSL directly on their server, we highly recommend that you enable “Full SSL” or “Full SSL Strict” within the Overview tab of the Cloudflare SSL/TLS app. Full SSL means your origin has to support an SSL connection, and it ensures that the traffic between Cloudflare and the Origin is also encrypted. Use a paid Cloudflare plan External link icon Open external link in order to get the most compatible SSL option for your site visitors.

