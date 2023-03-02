Using Cloudflare with your Magento 1 online store
The following steps will help you to activate Cloudflare for your Magento store:
1. Login to your Cloudflare account. If you don’t yet have a Cloudflare account, you can sign up here.
2. Add your domain and follow the steps for full configuration by using your domain registrar interface and pointing your Name Servers to the Cloudflare Name Servers provided.
We suggest you read the following article that explains the Cloudflare setup process in detail: https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/201720164-How-do-I-sign-up-for-Cloudflare-
Once the required DNS changes are implemented by your domain registrar, you can start with Cloudflare configuration for your Magento store by performing these steps.
3. Allow Cloudflare IPs.
5. Turn on Magento WAF managed rules (requires a paid subscription).
- On the dashboard, select Security > WAF > Managed rules.
- Make sure that WAF managed rules are enabled.
- Under “Package: Cloudflare Rule Set” select “Rule Details”. Here you can toggle the “Cloudflare Magento” Ruleset on.
6. Page Rules
Add a page rule for http://* Create a Page Rule for your administrative section e.g. *domain.com/admin* (Replace with your admin area URL) and disable the following features: Follow the following article to get this step configured correctly: Problem logging into Magento Admin area Add a page rule for /pub/chron.php* and disable the following features: Add a Forwarding URL of status 302 from a URL under your domain to your social media page. You can read more about page rules in our
Useful links: