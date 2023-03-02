Cloudflare Docs
Match SSL Cipher names from SSL Labs to Cloudflare naming conventions

​​ Problem Description

Sometimes a customer wants to disable all of the “WEAK” (UPPERCASE, yellow & bold) cipher suites in their  Qualys SSL Labs report(s).

They can use Cloudflare API: https://api.cloudflare.com/#zone-settings-change-ciphers-setting to change the required settings

But the problem arises when the SSL Labs naming conventions and Cloudflare naming conventions are not same

​​ Root Cause

SSL Labs follow RFC Naming Conventions while Cloudflare follows OpenSSL cipher naming convention

​​ Solution

SSL/TLS to OpenSSL cipher list can help in the conversion process. https://www.openssl.org/docs/man1.0.2/man1/ciphers.html