Match SSL Cipher names from SSL Labs to Cloudflare naming conventions
Problem Description
Sometimes a customer wants to disable all of the “WEAK” (UPPERCASE, yellow & bold) cipher suites in their Qualys SSL Labs report(s).
They can use Cloudflare API: https://api.cloudflare.com/#zone-settings-change-ciphers-setting to change the required settings
But the problem arises when the SSL Labs naming conventions and Cloudflare naming conventions are not same
Root Cause
SSL Labs follow RFC Naming Conventions while Cloudflare follows OpenSSL cipher naming convention
Solution
SSL/TLS to OpenSSL cipher list can help in the conversion process. https://www.openssl.org/docs/man1.0.2/man1/ciphers.html