Cloudflare and CVE-2019-1559

The GOLDENDOODLE and Zombie POODLE attacks External link icon Open external link affect applications that use certain cipher suites associated with TLS 1.2.

Any application on Cloudflare, however, is not vulnerable to these attacks because Cloudflare does not use the affected version of openssl at its edge.

Cloudflare could not remove these cipher suites from our edge by default because we did not want to break customer applications using legacy cipher suites.

​​ Remove warnings from external security scanners

Even though your application is not vulnerable to CVE-2019-1559, some security scanners may flag your application erroneously.

To remove these warnings, you could use Advanced Certificate Manager to exclude the following ciphers from your list of cipher suites:

ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384

ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256

ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384

For how-to steps, refer to our developer documentation.