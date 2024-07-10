Cloudflare Docs
Support
Cloudflare Docs
Support
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

We can’t locate the dashboard account associated with your sign-on information

We are making some improvements to our support experience. This could be causing a temporary issue linking your dashboard account and your Cloudflare Help Center My Activities sign-on information.

​​ Accounts with paid services

If you have an account with paid services:

  1. Open a case with us through our support portal.
  2. Choose Account > Support Platform > Other.
  3. For subject, enter “Can’t access Cloudflare Help Center My Activities.”

This process will allow us to link your account inside our new support system.

​​ Free accounts

If you are a free account customer, you do not have access to this feature, but you can get assistance in many other ways: