We can’t locate the dashboard account associated with your sign-on information
We are making some improvements to our support experience. This could be causing a temporary issue linking your dashboard account and your Cloudflare Help Center My Activities sign-on information.
Accounts with paid services
If you have an account with paid services:
- Open a case with us through our support portal.
- Choose Account > Support Platform > Other.
- For subject, enter “Can’t access Cloudflare Help Center My Activities.”
This process will allow us to link your account inside our new support system.
Free accounts
If you are a free account customer, you do not have access to this feature, but you can get assistance in many other ways:
- By joining the conversation in our Community forums.
- By checking out our Documentation.
- By visiting the Cloudflare Help Center. There you will find our most frequently asked questions, steps to issue resolution, and more.