We can’t locate the dashboard account associated with your sign-on information

We are making some improvements to our support experience. This could be causing a temporary issue linking your dashboard account External link icon Open external link and your Cloudflare Help Center My Activities sign-on information External link icon Open external link .

​​ Accounts with paid services

If you have an account with paid services:

Open a case with us through our support portal External link icon Open external link . Choose Account > Support Platform > Other. For subject, enter “Can’t access Cloudflare Help Center My Activities.”

This process will allow us to link your account inside our new support system.

​​ Free accounts

If you are a free account customer, you do not have access to this feature, but you can get assistance in many other ways: