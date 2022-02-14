Skip to content
Set up a partial (CNAME) zone

A partial (CNAME) setup allows you to use Cloudflare's reverse proxy while maintaining your primary and authoritative DNS provider.

Use this option to proxy only individual subdomains through Cloudflare's global edge network when you cannot change your authoritative DNS provider.

Step 1 — Add your domain to Cloudflare

  1. Create a Cloudflare account and add your domain.

  2. For your Plan, choose Business or Enterprise.

  3. Add your domain to Cloudflare. You should land on the Overview page.

  4. Ignore the instructions to change your nameservers.

  5. For Advanced Actions, click Convert to CNAME DNS Setup.

    On your domain's overview page, click Convert to CNAME DNS Setup

  6. Click Convert.

  7. Save the information from the Verification TXT Record. If you lose the information, you can also access it by going to DNS > Verification TXT Record.

Step 2 — Verify ownership for your domain

Once you add your domain to Cloudflare, add the Verification TXT Record at your authoritative DNS provider. Cloudflare will verify the TXT record and send a confirmation email. This can take up to a few hours.

That record must remain in place for as long as your domain is active on the partial setup on Cloudflare.

Optional — Provision an SSL certificate

To provision a Universal SSL certificate through Cloudflare, follow these instructions.

Step 3 — Add DNS records

  1. In Cloudflare, add an A, AAAA, or CNAME record.

  2. At your authoritative DNS provider:

    1. Remove any existing A, AAAA, or CNAME records on the hostname you want to proxy to Cloudflare.

    2. Add a CNAME record for {your-hostname}.cdn.cloudflare.net.

      Example

      The CNAME record for www.example.com would be:

      www.example.com CNAME www.example.com.cdn.cloudflare.net

    3. Repeat this process for each subdomain proxied to Cloudflare.