Delegated DCV allows zones with partial DNS setups - meaning authoritative DNS is not provided by Cloudflare - to delegate the DCV process to Cloudflare.
DCV Delegation requires you to place a one-time record that allows Cloudflare to auto-renew all future certificate orders, so that there’s no manual intervention at the time of the renewal.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Included with Advanced Certificate Manager
|Included with Advanced Certificate Manager
|Included with Advanced Certificate Manager
|Included with Advanced Certificate Manager
You should use Delegated DCV when all of the following conditions are true:
- Your zone is using a partial DNS setup.
- Cloudflare is not already performing DCV automatically.
- Your zone is using an Advanced certificate.
- The Certificate Authority is either Google Trust Services, SSL.com, or Let's Encrypt
As explained in the announcement blog post ↗, currently, you can only delegate DCV to one provider at a time. This means:
-
If you also issue publicly trusted certificates for the same hostname for your origin server, this will no longer be possible. You can use Cloudflare origin CA certificates instead.
-
If your zone is using multiple CDN providers, you might want to use an alternative method. This is because, once the DCV delegation is configured for Cloudflare, only Cloudflare will be able to perform DCV on your behalf, blocking your external CDN providers from doing the same.
To set up Delegated DCV:
- Order an advanced certificate for your zone, choosing
TXTas the Certificate validation method.
- On the Edge Certificates ↗ page, go to DCV Delegation for Partial Zones.
- Copy the Cloudflare validation URL.
- At your authoritative DNS provider, create
CNAMErecord(s) considering the following:
- If your certificate only covers the apex domain and a wildcard, you only need to create a single
CNAMErecord for your apex domain. Any direct subdomains will be covered as well.
- If your certificate also covers subdomains specified by their name, you will need to add multiple
CNAMErecords to your authoritative DNS provider, one for each specific subdomain.
For example, a certificate covering
example.com,
*.example.com, and
sub.example.com would require the following records.
Once the
CNAME records are in place, Cloudflare will add TXT DCV tokens for every hostname on the Advanced certificate that has a DCV delegation record in place, as long as the zone is active on Cloudflare.
Because DCV happens regularly, do not remove the
CNAME record(s) at your authoritative DNS provider. Otherwise, Cloudflare will not be able to perform DCV on your behalf and your certificate will not be issued.
If you use a
dig command to test, you should only be able see the placed tokens if the certificate is up for issuance.
This is because Cloudflare places the tokens when needed and then cleans them up.
If a hostname becomes unreachable during certificate renewal time, the certificate will not be able to be renewed automatically via Delegated DCV. Should you need to renew a certificate for a hostname that is not resolving currently, you can send a PATCH request to the changing DCV method API endpoint and change the method to TXT to proceed with manual renewal per the TXT DCV method.
Once the hostname becomes resolvable again, Delegated DCV will resume working as expected.
If you move your zone to another account, you will need to update the
CNAME record at your authoritative DNS provider with a new validation URL.