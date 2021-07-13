Welcome

Take your WordPress site’s performance to the next level with Automatic Platform Optimizations (APO). APO allows Cloudflare to serve your entire WordPress site from its edge network ensuring consistent, fast performance for visitors no matter where they are.

Automatic Platform Optimization is the result of using the power of Cloudflare Workers to intelligently cache dynamic content. By caching dynamic content, Cloudflare can serve the entire website from our edge network to make a site's time to first byte (TTFB) both fast and consistent.