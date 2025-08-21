MoQ (Media over QUIC) is a protocol for delivering live media content using QUIC transport. It provides efficient, low-latency media streaming by leveraging QUIC's multiplexing and connection management capabilities.

MoQ is designed to be an Internet infrastructure level service that provides media delivery to applications, similar to how HTTP provides content delivery and WebRTC provides real-time communication.

For the most up-to-date documentation on the protocol, please visit the IETF working group documentation.