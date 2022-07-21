Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing

Speed up your global traffic with Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing. Argo detects real-time network issues and routes traffic across the most efficient network path. These benefits are most apparent for users farthest from your origin.

Routing your traffic with Argo Smart Routing provides:

Faster page load times: Deliver traffic over the fastest routes available.

Deliver traffic over the fastest routes available. Improved network reliability: Increase server uptime by routing around detected congestion.

Increase server uptime by routing around detected congestion. Added security: Encrypt your traffic end-to-end across the Cloudflare network.

Encrypt your traffic end-to-end across the Cloudflare network. Reduced cost: Save money by reducing content requests, server load and latency, and bandwidth usage.

Argo Smart Routing includes comprehensive analytics to compare performance improvements with and without Argo enabled.

All Cloudflare users can use Argo Smart Routing as a paid plan extension. Free, Pro, and Business users can enable Argo in their Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Enterprise users can enroll in a free 3 day trial by contacting their Customer Success Manager.

Get started