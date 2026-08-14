Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing

Speed up your global traffic with a single click
Add-on feature
Argo Smart Routing detects real-time network issues and routes your web traffic across the most efficient network path, avoiding congestion.
This results in faster loading times, increased reliability, and reduced costs. These benefits are most apparent for users farthest from your origin server.
Learn more about the benefits of Argo Smart Routing ↗.
Analytics
Argo Smart Routing includes comprehensive analytics to compare performance improvements with and without Argo enabled.
Tiered Cache
Increase cache hit ratios to reduce requests to your origin server.
China Network
Improve security and performance within mainland China.
Magic Transit
Reduce latency and protect from DDoS attacks using the Cloudflare network.