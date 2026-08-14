Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing

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Argo Smart Routing

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Speed up your global traffic with a single click

Add-on feature

Argo Smart Routing detects real-time network issues and routes your web traffic across the most efficient network path, avoiding congestion.

This results in faster loading times, increased reliability, and reduced costs. These benefits are most apparent for users farthest from your origin server.

Learn more about the benefits of Argo Smart Routing.

Features

Analytics

Argo Smart Routing includes comprehensive analytics to compare performance improvements with and without Argo enabled.

Tiered Cache

Increase cache hit ratios to reduce requests to your origin server.

China Network

Improve security and performance within mainland China.

Magic Transit

Reduce latency and protect from DDoS attacks using the Cloudflare network.

More resources

Plans

Compare available Cloudflare plans

Pricing

Explore pricing options for Argo in the dashboard

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