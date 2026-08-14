Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing

Argo Smart Routing

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Speed up your global traffic with a single click

Add-on feature

Smart Shield This functionality is now offered as part of Cloudflare's origin server safeguard, Smart Shield. Learn more.

Argo Smart Routing detects real-time network issues and routes your web traffic across the most efficient network path, avoiding congestion.

This results in faster loading times, increased reliability, and reduced costs. These benefits are most apparent for users farthest from your origin server.

Learn more about the benefits of Argo Smart Routing ↗.

Note Enterprise customers can preview this product as a non-contract service, which provides full access, free of metered usage fees, limits, and certain other restrictions.

Features

Analytics Argo Smart Routing includes comprehensive analytics to compare performance improvements with and without Argo enabled. Use Analytics

Related products

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China Network Improve security and performance within mainland China.

Magic Transit Reduce latency and protect from DDoS attacks using the Cloudflare network.

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