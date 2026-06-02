Persistent, scoped memory for agents that need to remember users, organizations, and domain-specific context across conversations.

Note Agent Memory is in private beta. To understand the memory model, refer to How Agent Memory works.

Agent Memory gives agents durable memory across conversations without requiring you to build your own extraction, storage, search, and summarization pipeline. Ingest conversations to extract memories automatically, or explicitly remember information when your application already knows what to store.

Use Agent Memory to remember user preferences, company operating rules, support history, project state, or the state of a specific object.

Agent Memory gives you:

Isolated profiles for users, agents, tenants, teams, or application entities

Namespaces for separating applications, environments, or memory layers

Automatic extraction of facts, events, instructions, and tasks from conversations

APIs to add, list, recall, and delete memories

Profile summaries for observing what Agent Memory remembers

Learn how it works

Features

Scoped memory profiles Store memories in isolated profiles for users, agents, teams, tenants, or application entities. Use namespaces to separate applications, environments, or memory layers. Learn about profiles

Automatic memory extraction Ingest conversations to extract memories automatically, or explicitly add important information when your agent already knows what should be remembered. Review the API

Recall memories across agent executions Retrieve relevant memory when an agent needs durable context that is not present in the current prompt, conversation, or execution. Recall memories

Related products

Workers Agent Memory is accessed through a Worker binding. Build serverless applications that use persistent memory.

Agents Build AI-powered agents with persistent state, tool use, and real-time communication.

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