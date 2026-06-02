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Agent Memory

Persistent, scoped memory for agents that need to remember users, organizations, and domain-specific context across conversations.

Agent Memory gives agents durable memory across conversations without requiring you to build your own extraction, storage, search, and summarization pipeline. Ingest conversations to extract memories automatically, or explicitly remember information when your application already knows what to store.

Use Agent Memory to remember user preferences, company operating rules, support history, project state, or the state of a specific object.

Agent Memory gives you:

  • Isolated profiles for users, agents, tenants, teams, or application entities
  • Namespaces for separating applications, environments, or memory layers
  • Automatic extraction of facts, events, instructions, and tasks from conversations
  • APIs to add, list, recall, and delete memories
  • Profile summaries for observing what Agent Memory remembers
Get started

Learn how it works

Features

Scoped memory profiles

Store memories in isolated profiles for users, agents, teams, tenants, or application entities. Use namespaces to separate applications, environments, or memory layers.

Learn about profiles

Automatic memory extraction

Ingest conversations to extract memories automatically, or explicitly add important information when your agent already knows what should be remembered.

Review the API

Recall memories across agent executions

Retrieve relevant memory when an agent needs durable context that is not present in the current prompt, conversation, or execution.

Recall memories
Workers

Agent Memory is accessed through a Worker binding. Build serverless applications that use persistent memory.

Agents

Build AI-powered agents with persistent state, tool use, and real-time communication.

More resources

Get started

Add durable memory recall and ingestion to an agent.

How Agent Memory works

Learn how Agent Memory extracts, classifies, and retrieves knowledge from conversations.

Workers API

Use Agent Memory from a Worker through an agent_memory binding.

HTTP API

Use Agent Memory from services that call the Cloudflare API directly.

Limits

Review validation limits and constraints for Agent Memory.