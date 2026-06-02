Add durable memory recall and ingestion to an agent.
Agent Memory
Persistent, scoped memory for agents that need to remember users, organizations, and domain-specific context across conversations.
Agent Memory gives agents durable memory across conversations without requiring you to build your own extraction, storage, search, and summarization pipeline. Ingest conversations to extract memories automatically, or explicitly remember information when your application already knows what to store.
Use Agent Memory to remember user preferences, company operating rules, support history, project state, or the state of a specific object.
Agent Memory gives you:
- Isolated profiles for users, agents, tenants, teams, or application entities
- Namespaces for separating applications, environments, or memory layers
- Automatic extraction of facts, events, instructions, and tasks from conversations
- APIs to add, list, recall, and delete memories
- Profile summaries for observing what Agent Memory remembers
Learn how it works
Scoped memory profiles
Store memories in isolated profiles for users, agents, teams, tenants, or application entities. Use namespaces to separate applications, environments, or memory layers.
Automatic memory extraction
Ingest conversations to extract memories automatically, or explicitly add important information when your agent already knows what should be remembered.
Recall memories across agent executions
Retrieve relevant memory when an agent needs durable context that is not present in the current prompt, conversation, or execution.
Agent Memory is accessed through a Worker binding. Build serverless applications that use persistent memory.
Build AI-powered agents with persistent state, tool use, and real-time communication.
Learn how Agent Memory extracts, classifies, and retrieves knowledge from conversations.
Use Agent Memory from a Worker through an
agent_memory binding.
Use Agent Memory from services that call the Cloudflare API directly.
Review validation limits and constraints for Agent Memory.