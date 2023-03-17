Cloudflare DMARC Management Beta

Stop brand impersonation.

Available on all plans

Cloudflare DMARC Management helps you track and manage every source that is sending emails from your domain. Prevent email spoofing and phishing by approving trusted senders with a single click, and review Domain-based Message Authentication Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) reports for each source. DMARC reports will help you understand if messages sent from your domain are passing DMARC authentication, DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) authentication, and Sender Policy Framework (SPF) policies.

DMARC Management (beta) is available to all Cloudflare customers with Cloudflare DNS.

