Geo Key Manager Beta

Restrict where the private keys used for TLS certificates are stored and managed.

Geo Key Manager allows customers to store and manage the encryption keys for their domains in different geographic locations so they can meet compliance regulations and keep data secure.

Currently, Geo Key Manager is limited to custom certificates and available only through the Cloudflare API.

​​ Related products

Data Localization Suite The Data Localization Suite (DLS) is a set of products that helps customers who want to maintain local control over their traffic while retaining the security benefits of a global network.

Geo Key Manager (v1) External link icon Open external link The first version of Geo Key Manager supports 3 regions: U.S., E.U., and a set of High Security Data Centers. If you would like to restrict your private key to another country or region, apply for the closed beta External link icon Open external link of the new version.