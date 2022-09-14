Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Platforms on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Cloudflare for Platforms

Cloudflare’s offering for SaaS businesses.

Extend Cloudflare’s security, reliability, and performance services to your customers with Cloudflare for Platforms. Together with Cloudflare for SaaS and Workers for Platforms, your customers can build custom logic to meet their needs right into your application.

​​ Products

​​ Cloudflare for SaaS

Cloudflare for SaaS allows you to extend the security and performance benefits of Cloudflare’s network to your customers via their own custom or vanity domains.

Use Cloudflare for SaaS

​​ Workers for Platforms

Workers for Platforms help you deploy serverless functions programmatically on behalf of your customers.

Use Workers for Platforms