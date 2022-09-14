Cloudflare for Platforms
Cloudflare’s offering for SaaS businesses.
Extend Cloudflare’s security, reliability, and performance services to your customers with Cloudflare for Platforms. Together with Cloudflare for SaaS and Workers for Platforms, your customers can build custom logic to meet their needs right into your application.
Products
Cloudflare for SaaS
Cloudflare for SaaS allows you to extend the security and performance benefits of Cloudflare’s network to your customers via their own custom or vanity domains.
Workers for Platforms
Workers for Platforms help you deploy serverless functions programmatically on behalf of your customers.