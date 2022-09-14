Cloudflare for Platforms

Cloudflare’s offering for SaaS businesses.

Extend Cloudflare’s security, reliability, and performance services to your customers with Cloudflare for Platforms. Together with Cloudflare for SaaS and Workers for Platforms, your customers can build custom logic to meet their needs right into your application.

​​ Cloudflare for SaaS

Cloudflare for SaaS allows you to extend the security and performance benefits of Cloudflare’s network to your customers via their own custom or vanity domains. Use Cloudflare for SaaS

​​ Workers for Platforms