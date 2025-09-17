Safeguard your origin with just a few clicks.

Smart Shield acts as an intermediate caching layer between Cloudflare's content delivery network and your origin server, consolidating multiple requests from various locations into a single request. Combined with connection reuse, this approach significantly reduces origin load while improving website and application performance.

Aegis Cloudflare Aegis provides dedicated egress IPs (from Cloudflare to your origin) for your layer 7 WAF and CDN services, as well as Spectrum.