Explore complete examples including AI code execution, data analysis, and interactive environments.
Sandbox SDK (Beta)
Build secure, isolated code execution environments
The Sandbox SDK enables you to run untrusted code securely in isolated environments. Built on Containers, Sandbox SDK provides a simple API for executing commands, managing files, running background processes, and exposing services — all from your Workers applications.
Sandboxes are ideal for building AI agents that need to execute code, interactive development environments, data analysis platforms, CI/CD systems, and any application that needs secure code execution at the edge. Each sandbox runs in its own isolated container with a full Linux environment, providing strong security boundaries while maintaining performance.
With Sandbox, you can execute Python scripts, run Node.js applications, analyze data, compile code, and perform complex computations — all with a simple TypeScript API and no infrastructure to manage.
Get started
API Reference
Execute commands securely
Run shell commands, Python scripts, Node.js applications, and more in isolated containers with streaming output support and automatic timeout handling.
Manage files and processes
Read, write, and manipulate files in the sandbox filesystem. Run background processes, monitor output, and manage long-running operations.
Expose services with preview URLs
Expose HTTP services running in your sandbox with automatically generated preview URLs, perfect for interactive development environments and application hosting.
Build powerful applications with Sandbox:
Execute code generated by Large Language Models safely and reliably. Perfect for AI agents, code assistants, and autonomous systems that need to run untrusted code.
Create interactive data analysis environments with Python, pandas, and visualization libraries. Build notebook-like experiences at the edge.
Build cloud IDEs, coding playgrounds, and collaborative development tools with full Linux environments and preview URLs.
Run tests, compile code, and execute build pipelines in isolated environments with parallel execution and streaming logs.
Serverless container runtime that powers Sandbox, enabling you to run any containerized workload on the edge.
Run machine learning models and LLMs on the network. Combine with Sandbox for secure AI code execution workflows.
Stateful coordination layer that enables Sandbox to maintain persistent environments with strong consistency.
Learn about the Sandbox Beta, current status, and upcoming features.
Understand Sandbox resource limits, quotas, and best practices for working within them.
Learn security best practices, performance optimization, and production deployment patterns.
View the SDK source code, report issues, and contribute to the project.
Connect with the Workers community on Discord. Ask questions, share what you're building, and get help from other developers.
