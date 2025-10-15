Build secure, isolated code execution environments

The Sandbox SDK enables you to run untrusted code securely in isolated environments. Built on Containers, Sandbox SDK provides a simple API for executing commands, managing files, running background processes, and exposing services — all from your Workers applications.

Sandboxes are ideal for building AI agents that need to execute code, interactive development environments, data analysis platforms, CI/CD systems, and any application that needs secure code execution at the edge. Each sandbox runs in its own isolated container with a full Linux environment, providing strong security boundaries while maintaining performance.

With Sandbox, you can execute Python scripts, run Node.js applications, analyze data, compile code, and perform complex computations — all with a simple TypeScript API and no infrastructure to manage.

Execute Commands

Code Interpreter

File Operations TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'user-123' ) ; // Execute a command and get the result const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python --version' ) ; return Response . json ( { output : result . stdout , exitCode : result . exitCode , success : result . success } ) ; } }; TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'user-123' ) ; // Create a Python execution context const ctx = await sandbox . createCodeContext ( { language : 'python' } ) ; // Execute Python code with automatic result capture const result = await sandbox . runCode ( ` import pandas as pd data = {'product': ['A', 'B', 'C'], 'sales': [100, 200, 150]} df = pd.DataFrame(data) df['sales'].sum() # Last expression is automatically returned ` , { context : ctx } ) ; return Response . json ( { result : result . results ?. [ 0 ] ?. text , logs : result . logs } ) ; } }; TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'user-123' ) ; // Create a project structure await sandbox . mkdir ( '/workspace/project/src' , { recursive : true } ) ; // Write files await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/project/package.json' , JSON . stringify ( { name : 'my-app' , version : '1.0.0' } ) ) ; // Read a file back const content = await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/project/package.json' ) ; return Response . json ( { content } ) ; } };

Get started

API Reference

Features

Execute commands securely

Run shell commands, Python scripts, Node.js applications, and more in isolated containers with streaming output support and automatic timeout handling. Learn about command execution

Manage files and processes

Read, write, and manipulate files in the sandbox filesystem. Run background processes, monitor output, and manage long-running operations. Learn about file operations

Expose services with preview URLs

Expose HTTP services running in your sandbox with automatically generated preview URLs, perfect for interactive development environments and application hosting. Learn about preview URLs

Use Cases

Build powerful applications with Sandbox:

AI Code Execution

Execute code generated by Large Language Models safely and reliably. Perfect for AI agents, code assistants, and autonomous systems that need to run untrusted code.

Data Analysis & Notebooks

Create interactive data analysis environments with Python, pandas, and visualization libraries. Build notebook-like experiences at the edge.

Interactive Development Environments

Build cloud IDEs, coding playgrounds, and collaborative development tools with full Linux environments and preview URLs.

CI/CD & Build Systems

Run tests, compile code, and execute build pipelines in isolated environments with parallel execution and streaming logs.

