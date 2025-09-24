Build and deploy your first Workers AI application.
Overview
Create AI-powered search for your data
AI Search (formerly AutoRAG) is Cloudflare’s managed search service. You can connect your data such as websites or unstructured content, and it automatically creates a continuously updating index that you can query with natural language in your applications or AI agents. It natively integrates with Cloudflare’s developer platform tools like Vectorize, AI Gateway, R2, and Workers AI, while also supporting third-party providers and open standards.
It supports retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) patterns, enabling you to build enterprise search, natural language search, and AI-powered chat without managing infrastructure.
Automated indexing
Automatically and continuously index your data source, keeping your content fresh without manual reprocessing.
Multitenancy support
Create multitenancy by scoping search to each tenant’s data using folder-based metadata filters.
Workers Binding
Call your AI Search instance for search or AI Search directly from a Cloudflare Worker using the native binding integration.
Similarity caching
Cache repeated queries and results to improve latency and reduce compute on repeated requests.
Run machine learning models, powered by serverless GPUs, on Cloudflare’s global network.
Observe and control your AI applications with caching, rate limiting, request retries, model fallback, and more.
Build full-stack AI applications with Vectorize, Cloudflare’s vector database.
Build serverless applications and deploy instantly across the globe for exceptional performance, reliability, and scale.
Store large amounts of unstructured data without the costly egress bandwidth fees associated with typical cloud storage services.
Connect with the Workers community on Discord to ask questions, share what you are building, and discuss the platform with other developers.
Follow @CloudflareDev on Twitter to learn about product announcements, and what is new in Cloudflare Workers.
