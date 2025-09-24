Create AI-powered search for your data

Available on all plans

AI Search (formerly AutoRAG) is Cloudflare’s managed search service. You can connect your data such as websites or unstructured content, and it automatically creates a continuously updating index that you can query with natural language in your applications or AI agents. It natively integrates with Cloudflare’s developer platform tools like Vectorize, AI Gateway, R2, and Workers AI, while also supporting third-party providers and open standards.

It supports retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) patterns, enabling you to build enterprise search, natural language search, and AI-powered chat without managing infrastructure.

Features

Automated indexing

Automatically and continuously index your data source, keeping your content fresh without manual reprocessing. View indexing

Multitenancy support

Create multitenancy by scoping search to each tenant’s data using folder-based metadata filters. Add filters

Workers Binding

Call your AI Search instance for search or AI Search directly from a Cloudflare Worker using the native binding integration. Add to Worker

Similarity caching

Cache repeated queries and results to improve latency and reduce compute on repeated requests. Use caching

Related products

Workers AI Run machine learning models, powered by serverless GPUs, on Cloudflare’s global network.

AI Gateway Observe and control your AI applications with caching, rate limiting, request retries, model fallback, and more.

Vectorize Build full-stack AI applications with Vectorize, Cloudflare’s vector database.

Workers Build serverless applications and deploy instantly across the globe for exceptional performance, reliability, and scale.

R2 Store large amounts of unstructured data without the costly egress bandwidth fees associated with typical cloud storage services.

More resources