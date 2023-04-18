Cloudflare Privacy Gateway Beta

Implements the Oblivious HTTP IETF standard to improve client privacy.

Enterprise-only

Privacy Gateway External link icon Open external link is a managed service deployed on Cloudflare’s global network that implements part of the Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) IETF External link icon Open external link standard. The goal of Privacy Gateway and Oblivious HTTP is to hide the client’s IP address when interacting with an application backend.

OHTTP introduces a trusted third party between client and server, called a relay, whose purpose is to forward encrypted requests and responses between client and server. These messages are encrypted between client and server such that the relay learns nothing of the application data, beyond the length of the encrypted message and the server the client is interacting with.

Privacy Gateway is currently in closed beta – available to select privacy-oriented companies and partners. If you are interested, contact us External link icon Open external link .

​​ Get started

Learn how to set up Privacy Gateway for your application. Get started