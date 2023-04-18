Cloudflare Privacy Gateway
Privacy Gateway is a managed service deployed on Cloudflare’s global network that implements part of the Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) IETF standard. The goal of Privacy Gateway and Oblivious HTTP is to hide the client’s IP address when interacting with an application backend.
OHTTP introduces a trusted third party between client and server, called a relay, whose purpose is to forward encrypted requests and responses between client and server. These messages are encrypted between client and server such that the relay learns nothing of the application data, beyond the length of the encrypted message and the server the client is interacting with.
