Cloudflare Pulumi

Create, deploy, and manage Cloudflare resources in various programming languages.

Provision and manage Cloudflare using infrastructure as code through Pulumi. With the Pulumi Cloudflare package, you can build, deploy, and manage Cloudflare resources using standard programming languages (TypeScript, JavaScript, Python, .NET, Java, Go, and YAML). You can define the desired state for your infrastructure in code and leverage language features like loops, functions, classes, and package management.

​​ Features

​​ Open Source

Pulumi is open source and uses the Apache 2.0 license.

Pulumi Cloud

Pulumi Cloud fully manages infrastructure state and secrets, provides rich search capabilities and more.

Pulumi AI

Pulumi AI is an experimental feature that lets you use natural-language prompts to generate Pulumi infrastructure-as-code programs in any language.

​​ More resources

