Resource Tagging
Attach custom key-value metadata to Cloudflare resources for organization, access control, and billing attribution.
Resource Tagging lets you attach key-value pairs to a wide range of Cloudflare resource types — including zones, custom hostnames, Cloudflare Tunnels, Workers scripts, D1 databases, R2 buckets, KV namespaces, and more. Tags are stored separately from the resources themselves, enabling cross-resource queries and policy enforcement without modifying underlying resource configurations.
Tags are simple key-value string pairs stored as a JSON object:
You manage tags through the Tagging API using
GET,
PUT, and
DELETE operations. The API supports filtering resources by tags with AND/OR logic, negation, and key-only matching.
Authentication uses Account Owned Tokens (AOTs), which are account-level tokens independent of individual users.
- The dashboard is in beta. You can view and manage tags in the dashboard under Manage Account > Resource Tagging, but the API remains the recommended interface for automation workflows.
PUTreplaces all tags. There is no
PATCHendpoint. The
PUToperation replaces all tags on a resource. Use the
GET, merge,
PUTworkflow to modify individual tags.
DELETEremoves all tags. There is no way to delete a single tag. Use
PUTwith the remaining tags instead.
- Querying tags for a resource that has never been tagged returns a
500error instead of
404. This is a known beta limitation.
Follow the Get started guide to set up authentication and make your first API calls.