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Resource Tagging

Attach custom key-value metadata to Cloudflare resources for organization, access control, and billing attribution.

Available on all plans

Resource Tagging lets you attach key-value pairs to a wide range of Cloudflare resource types — including zones, custom hostnames, Cloudflare Tunnels, Workers scripts, D1 databases, R2 buckets, KV namespaces, and more. Tags are stored separately from the resources themselves, enabling cross-resource queries and policy enforcement without modifying underlying resource configurations.

How it works

Tags are simple key-value string pairs stored as a JSON object:

{
  "environment": "production",
  "team": "platform",
  "region": "us-west-1"
}

You manage tags through the Tagging API using GET, PUT, and DELETE operations. The API supports filtering resources by tags with AND/OR logic, negation, and key-only matching.

Authentication uses Account Owned Tokens (AOTs), which are account-level tokens independent of individual users.

Limitations

  • The dashboard is in beta. You can view and manage tags in the dashboard under Manage Account > Resource Tagging, but the API remains the recommended interface for automation workflows.
  • PUT replaces all tags. There is no PATCH endpoint. The PUT operation replaces all tags on a resource. Use the GET, merge, PUT workflow to modify individual tags.
  • DELETE removes all tags. There is no way to delete a single tag. Use PUT with the remaining tags instead.
  • Querying tags for a resource that has never been tagged returns a 500 error instead of 404. This is a known beta limitation.

Get started

Follow the Get started guide to set up authentication and make your first API calls.