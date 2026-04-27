Attach custom key-value metadata to Cloudflare resources for organization, access control, and billing attribution.

Available on all plans

Resource Tagging lets you attach key-value pairs to a wide range of Cloudflare resource types — including zones, custom hostnames, Cloudflare Tunnels, Workers scripts, D1 databases, R2 buckets, KV namespaces, and more. Tags are stored separately from the resources themselves, enabling cross-resource queries and policy enforcement without modifying underlying resource configurations.

Public beta Resource Tagging is in public beta. The API is stable, but behavior may change as we iterate based on feedback.

How it works

Tags are simple key-value string pairs stored as a JSON object:

{ " environment " : "production" , " team " : "platform" , " region " : "us-west-1" }

You manage tags through the Tagging API using GET , PUT , and DELETE operations. The API supports filtering resources by tags with AND/OR logic, negation, and key-only matching.

Authentication uses Account Owned Tokens (AOTs), which are account-level tokens independent of individual users.

Limitations

The dashboard is in beta. You can view and manage tags in the dashboard under Manage Account > Resource Tagging , but the API remains the recommended interface for automation workflows.

> , but the API remains the recommended interface for automation workflows. PUT replaces all tags. There is no PATCH endpoint. The PUT operation replaces all tags on a resource. Use the GET , merge, PUT workflow to modify individual tags.

replaces all tags. There is no endpoint. The operation replaces all tags on a resource. Use the , merge, workflow to modify individual tags. DELETE removes all tags. There is no way to delete a single tag. Use PUT with the remaining tags instead.

removes all tags. There is no way to delete a single tag. Use with the remaining tags instead. Querying tags for a resource that has never been tagged returns a 500 error instead of 404 . This is a known beta limitation.

Get started

Follow the Get started guide to set up authentication and make your first API calls.