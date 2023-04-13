Secure the distribution of public keys in your end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging systems

Cloudflare’s Key Transparency Auditor aims to secure the distribution of public keys for end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging systems like WhatsApp ↗. It achieves this by building a verifiable append-only data structure called a Log, similar to Certificate Transparency ↗.

Cloudflare acts as an auditor of Key Transparency Logs to ensure the transparency of end-to-end encrypted messaging public keys. Cloudflare provides an API for anyone to monitor the verification work we perform, and verify the state of its associated Logs locally.

