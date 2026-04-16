Create your first repo with Workers or the REST API.
Artifacts
Versioned storage that speaks Git.
Artifacts stores versioned file trees behind a Git-compatible interface. Create repositories programmatically, import existing repositories, and hand off a URL to any standard Git client.
Use Artifacts when you need to:
- Store versioned file trees instead of raw blobs
- Hand off work to Git-aware tools, agents, and automation
- Isolate work in separate repos or branches for safer parallel execution
- Fork from a shared baseline and diff or merge the results later
The same repository can be addressed from Workers, the REST API, and Git clients. You can create one repo per agent, user, branch, or task, keep each unit of work separate, and compare or merge the results later.
Review authentication, imports, and ArtifactFS workflows.
Learn how Artifacts works and how to structure repository workflows.
Review the Workers binding, REST API, and Git protocol.
Explore metrics for understanding Artifact activity.
See example integrations with Git clients, isomorphic-git, and Sandbox SDK.
Review pricing, limits, and changelog entries for Artifacts.