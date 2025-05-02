Google tag gateway for advertisers
Google tag gateway for advertisers allows website owners using Cloudflare as a CDN to get the most out of ad measurement tools with just a few clicks.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Tag Management > Google tag gateway.
- Select your domain.
- Enable the toggle for Turn on and configure Google tag gateway.
- Add your Google tag ID and the path on your website reserved for the Google tag. The Google tag ID ↗ can be found in the Google Tag Experience dashboard. The measurement path is an unused path on your site that will load Google Tag Manager and all subsequent measurement requests.
- Once you click Save, Google tag gateway for advertisers will be enabled on your zone. If you already have a GTM script on your website, this First Party Tag will override the existing script.
Now that you have authenticated into your Cloudflare account and configured GTM in first-party mode, your Google Tags will be loaded using
https://your-domain/measurement-path/...and subsequent measurement requests will be served by Cloudflare.
