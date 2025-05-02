Get started

Google tag gateway for advertisers allows website owners using Cloudflare as a CDN to get the most out of ad measurement tools with just a few clicks.

Configure Google tag gateway for advertisers in the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Tag Management > Google tag gateway. Select your domain. Enable the toggle for Turn on and configure Google tag gateway.

Add your Google tag ID and the path on your website reserved for the Google tag. The Google tag ID ↗ can be found in the Google Tag Experience dashboard. The measurement path is an unused path on your site that will load Google Tag Manager and all subsequent measurement requests.

Once you click Save, Google tag gateway for advertisers will be enabled on your zone. If you already have a GTM script on your website, this First Party Tag will override the existing script.