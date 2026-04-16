Send transactional emails and route incoming emails to Workers or email addresses

Available on Workers Paid plan

Note Cloudflare Email Service is currently in beta. Features and APIs may change before general availability.

Cloudflare Email Service provides powerful email capabilities:

Email Sending for outbound transactional emails

for outbound transactional emails Email Routing for handling incoming emails with Workers or routing to email addresses

Together, these two features make it possible for you to send and receive emails from your applications. For example, you can use Email Service for:

Transactional emails (welcome messages, password resets, order confirmations)

Authentication flows (magic links, email verification, two-factor authentication)

Notifications and alerts

Custom email addresses (support@, contact@, orders@)

Emails as a mode of interaction for agents, such as send an email to create an issue in ticket tracking

Access Email Service using the REST API from any platform, or directly from Cloudflare Workers using bindings:

REST API (curl)

index.ts (Workers)

wrangler.jsonc Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/email/sending/send" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "to": "user@example.com", "from": "welcome@yourdomain.com", "subject": "Welcome to our service!", "html": "<h1>Welcome!</h1><p>Thanks for signing up.</p>", "text": "Welcome! Thanks for signing up." }' Explain Code TypeScript export default { // Handle HTTP requests (Email Sending) async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Send a welcome email await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : "user@example.com" , from : "welcome@yourdomain.com" , subject : "Welcome to our service!" , html : "<h1>Welcome!</h1><p>Thanks for signing up.</p>" , text : "Welcome! Thanks for signing up." } ) ; return new Response ( "Email sent successfully" ) ; }, // Handle incoming emails (Email Routing) async email ( message , env , ctx ) : Promise < void > { // Forward to support team if ( message . to . includes ( "support@yourdomain.com" )) { await message . forward ( "team@yourdomain.com" ) ; } // Send auto-reply await env . EMAIL . send ( { to : message . from , from : "noreply@yourdomain.com" , subject : "We received your message" , html : "<h1>Thank you!</h1><p>We'll get back to you soon.</p>" } ) ; } } satisfies ExportedHandler <{ EMAIL : SendEmail }>; Explain Code JSONC { " $schema " : "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "<ENTER_WORKER_NAME>" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-01-01" , // Email sending " send_email " : [ { " name " : "EMAIL" } ], // Email routing " email " : [ { " name " : "EMAIL_HANDLER" } ] } Explain Code

See the full API reference for the REST API and Workers binding.

Features

Email Sending Send transactional emails with high deliverability and global performance. Use Email Sending

Email Routing Route incoming emails to custom addresses, Workers, or external destinations. Use Email Routing

Deliverability Automatic IP reputation management and deliverability optimization. Use Deliverability

Analytics & Observability Monitor email performance with comprehensive metrics and alerting. Use Analytics & Observability

API Send and route emails using the REST API or Workers binding. Use API

Related products

Workers Build serverless applications that can send emails directly from the edge.

Queues Process email events asynchronously with Workers Queues integration.

Analytics Engine Store and analyze custom email metrics with Workers Analytics Engine.

More resources