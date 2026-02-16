Automate resource discovery and simplify connectivity when connecting to your public cloud.

Enterprise-only

Cloudflare One Multi-Cloud Networking (formerly Magic Cloud Networking) (beta) simplifies the process of connecting to your public cloud infrastructure, like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, or Azure. With Multi-Cloud Networking you can automatically discover your cloud resources through Cloudflare's dashboard, and effortlessly combine your cloud networks with your office and data center networks.

Multi-Cloud Networking allows you to connect, accelerate, and manage your virtual private clouds securely through Cloudflare. Grow your multi-cloud network architecture in a consistent and scalable manner, centered on Cloudflare's connectivity cloud services.

Multi-Cloud Networking is currently in closed beta. If you would like to be among the first customers to try it out, fill out this form ↗.

Learn how to get started.

Features

Discover your cloud resources automatically

Discover your cloud resources like virtual private clouds (VPCs), subnets, virtual machines (VMs), route tables, and routes automatically, and easily set up your integrations. Use cloud resource discovery

Automatically connect a cloud network

Automatically build VPN tunnels between cloud networks and Cloudflare WAN. Create cloud on-ramps

Related products