I cannot add my domain to Cloudflare

Cloudflare cannot provide authoritative DNS resolution for a domain — a full setup or “orange-clouded” domain — when DNSSEC is enabled at your domain registrar.

If you do not disable DNSSEC before changing your nameservers, you might experience the following issues:

If you experience these issues, refer to Configuring DNSSEC and Troubleshooting DNSSEC External link icon Open external link .

If the issue is with your registrar, you may receive the following error messages:

If you receive these error messages, make sure that:

Before a domain can be added to Cloudflare, the domain must return NS records for valid, working nameservers. NS records can be checked via third-party online tools such as https://www.whatsmydns.net External link icon Open external link or via a command-line terminal using a dig command:

Additionally, the domain must return a valid SOA record when queried. SOA records can be checked via third-party online tools such as https://www.whatsmydns.net External link icon Open external link or via a command-line terminal:

Step 4 - Check if the domain is restricted at Cloudflare