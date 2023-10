The DNS records quick scan is not automatically invoked in the following cases:

If you choose Enterprise plan and, instead of the Quick Scan, choose to upload a DNS zone file or add records manually.

If you add a zone via the API.

You can manually invoke the quick scan via API with the Scan DNS Records endpoint.

Note that the quick scan is a best effort attempt based on a predefined list of commonly used record names and types. You can read more about this in the reference page.