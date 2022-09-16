Certificate statuses

Certificates statuses tell you the state of each certificate.

​​ New certificates

When you create a new certificate, it moves through the various stages as it progresses to Cloudflare’s edge:

Initializing Pending Validation Pending Issuance Pending Deployment Active

Once you issue a certificate, it should be in Pending Validation, but change to Active within five minutes. If you see any errors, you or your customer may need to take additional actions to validate the certificate.

If you deactivate a certificate, that certificate will go to a Deactivating and then an Inactive status.

​​ Custom certificates

If you are using a custom certificate and your zone status is Pending or Moved, your certificate may have a status of Holding Deployment.

When your zone becomes active, your custom certificate will deploy automatically (also moving to an Active status).

If your zone is already active when you upload a custom certificate, you will not see this status.

​​ Staging certificates

When you create certificates in your staging environment, those staging certificates have their own set of statuses:

Staging deployment : Similar to Pending Deployment , but for staging certificates.

: Similar to , but for staging certificates. Staging active : Similar to Active , but for staging certificates.

: Similar to , but for staging certificates. Deactivating : Your staging certificate is in the process of becoming Inactive .

: Your staging certificate is in the process of becoming . Inactive: Your staging certificate is not at the edge, but you can deploy it if needed.

​​ Monitor certificate statuses

Monitor a certificate’s status in the dashboard at SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates or by using the API External link icon Open external link .

For more details on certificate validation, refer to Changing DCV method.

​​ SSL for SaaS

Monitor a certificate’s status in the dashboard at SSL/TLS > Custom Hostnames or by using the API External link icon Open external link .

For more details on certificate validation, refer to Changing DCV method.