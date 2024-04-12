GraphQL DNS analytics
With advanced nameservers, analytics accessible by GraphQL become available.
Once you enable advanced nameservers, update your registrar or parent zone, and wait for the time-to-live (TTL) of the previous nameservers to expire, you will be able to use the GraphQL DNS analytics on your zone.
View on the dashboard
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to DNS > Analytics.
Explore with the API
Refer to the GraphQL Analytics API documentation for guidance on how to get started.
The DNS analytics has two schemas:
dnsAnalyticsAdaptive: Retrieve information about individual DNS queries.
dnsAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups: Get reports on aggregate information only.
Time limits
You can configure a maximum time frame over which analytics can be queried of up to 31 days.