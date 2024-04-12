Cloudflare Docs
DNS
DNS
  GraphQL DNS analytics

With advanced nameservers, analytics accessible by GraphQL become available.

Once you enable advanced nameservers, update your registrar or parent zone, and wait for the time-to-live (TTL) of the previous nameservers to expire, you will be able to use the GraphQL DNS analytics on your zone.

​​ View on the dashboard

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to DNS > Analytics.

​​ Explore with the API

Refer to the GraphQL Analytics API documentation for guidance on how to get started.

The DNS analytics has two schemas:

  • dnsAnalyticsAdaptive: Retrieve information about individual DNS queries.
  • dnsAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups: Get reports on aggregate information only.

​​ Time limits

You can configure a maximum time frame over which analytics can be queried of up to 31 days.