GraphQL DNS analytics

With advanced nameservers, analytics accessible by GraphQL become available.

Once you enable advanced nameservers, update your registrar or parent zone, and wait for the time-to-live (TTL) of the previous nameservers to expire, you will be able to use the GraphQL DNS analytics on your zone.

​​ View on the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to DNS > Analytics.

​​ Explore with the API

Refer to the GraphQL Analytics API documentation for guidance on how to get started.

The DNS analytics has two schemas:

dnsAnalyticsAdaptive : Retrieve information about individual DNS queries.

: Retrieve information about individual DNS queries. dnsAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups : Get reports on aggregate information only.

​​ Time limits

You can configure a maximum time frame over which analytics can be queried of up to 31 days.