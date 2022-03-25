ColoCode IATA airport code of data center that received the request string

EDNSSubnet EDNS Client Subnet (IPv4 or IPv6).

EDNSSubnet EDNS Client Subnet (IPv4 or IPv6). string

EDNSSubnetLength EDNS Client Subnet length.

EDNSSubnetLength EDNS Client Subnet length. int

QueryName Name of the query that was sent string

QueryType Integer value of query type.

QueryType Integer value of query type. int

ResponseCached Whether the response was cached or not bool

ResponseCode Integer value of response code.

ResponseCode Integer value of response code. int

SourceIP IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6) string