DNS logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
dns_logs.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|ColoCode
|IATA airport code of data center that received the request
|string
|EDNSSubnet
|EDNS Client Subnet (IPv4 or IPv6).
See here: EDNS Client Subnet
|string
|EDNSSubnetLength
|EDNS Client Subnet length.
See here: EDNS Client Subnet
|int
|QueryName
|Name of the query that was sent
|string
|QueryType
|Integer value of query type.
See here: Query type
|int
|ResponseCached
|Whether the response was cached or not
|bool
|ResponseCode
|Integer value of response code.
See here: Response code
|int
|SourceIP
|IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6)
|string
|Timestamp
|Timestamp at which the query occurred
|int or string