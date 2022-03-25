Get started
Use these articles to get started with the Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API:
- Authentication walks you through the options and the steps required to successfully set up your access to Cloudflare API.
- Querying basics brings you simple query examples for you to start exploring the GraphQL Analytics API.
- Explore the GraphQL schema in the GraphQL client introduces the introspective documentation in the GraphQL API.
- Create a query in a GraphQL client describes how to build and run a query against the Cloudflare GraphQL API in the GraphiQL client.
- Use curl to query the GraphQL API walks you through running a query against the Cloudflare GraphQL API from the command line.
For examples of how to build your own GraphQL Analytics dashboard and query specific information, such as Firewall and Workers events, refer to Tutorials .