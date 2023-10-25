Set up email records
1 min read
To route emails to your mail server, you need to create two DNS records within Cloudflare:
An A or AAAA record for your mail subdomain that points to the IP address of your mail server.
Type Name IPv4 address Proxy status A
192.0.2.1
DNS only
API example
Requestcurl -sX POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/dns_records" \-H "x-auth-email: <EMAIL>" \-H "x-auth-key: <API_KEY>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \--data '{"type":"A","name":"www.example.com","content":"192.0.2.1","ttl":3600,"proxied":false}'
Response{"result": {"id": "<ID>","zone_id": "<ZONE_ID>","zone_name": "example.com","name": "www.example.com","type": "A","content": "192.0.2.1","proxiable": true,"proxied": false,"ttl": 1,"locked": false,"meta": {"auto_added": false,"managed_by_apps": false,"managed_by_argo_tunnel": false,"source": "primary"},"comment": null,"tags": [],"created_on": "2023-01-17T20:37:05.368097Z","modified_on": "2023-01-17T20:37:05.368097Z"},"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}
An MX record that points to that subdomain.
Type Name Mail server TTL MX
@
mail.example.com
Auto
API example
Requestcurl -sX POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/dns_records" \-H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \-H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \--data '{"type":"MX","name":"example.com","content":"mail.example.com","ttl":3600}'
Response{"result": {"id": "<ID>","zone_id": "<ZONE_ID>","zone_name": "example.com","name": "example.com","type": "MX","content": "mail.example.com","priority": 10,"proxiable": false,"proxied": false,"ttl": 3600,"locked": false,"meta": {"auto_added": false,"managed_by_apps": false,"managed_by_argo_tunnel": false,"source": "primary"},"comment": null,"tags": [],"created_on": "2023-01-17T20:54:23.660869Z","modified_on": "2023-01-17T20:54:23.660869Z"},"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}