  Learning Paths
  Getting started
  Domain resolution
  Set up email records

Set up email records

To route emails to your mail server, you need to create two DNS records within Cloudflare:

  1. An A or AAAA record for your mail subdomain that points to the IP address of your mail server.

    TypeNameIPv4 addressProxy status
    Amail192.0.2.1DNS only
    API example
    Request
    curl -sX POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/dns_records" \
    -H "x-auth-email: <EMAIL>" \
    -H "x-auth-key: <API_KEY>" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    --data '{
      "type":"A",
      "name":"www.example.com",
      "content":"192.0.2.1",
      "ttl":3600,
      "proxied":false

    }'
    Response
    {
      "result": {
        "id": "<ID>",
        "zone_id": "<ZONE_ID>",
        "zone_name": "example.com",
        "name": "www.example.com",
        "type": "A",
        "content": "192.0.2.1",
        "proxiable": true,
        "proxied": false,
        "ttl": 1,
        "locked": false,
        "meta": {
          "auto_added": false,
          "managed_by_apps": false,
          "managed_by_argo_tunnel": false,
          "source": "primary"
        },
        "comment": null,
        "tags": [],
        "created_on": "2023-01-17T20:37:05.368097Z",
        "modified_on": "2023-01-17T20:37:05.368097Z"
      },
      "success": true,
      "errors": [],
      "messages": []

    }

  2. An MX record that points to that subdomain.

    TypeNameMail serverTTL
    MX@mail.example.comAuto
    API example
    Request
    curl -sX POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/dns_records" \

    -H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \

    -H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \

    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

    --data '{
      "type":"MX",
      "name":"example.com",
      "content":"mail.example.com",
      "ttl":3600
    }'

    Response
    {
      "result": {
        "id": "<ID>",
        "zone_id": "<ZONE_ID>",
        "zone_name": "example.com",
        "name": "example.com",
        "type": "MX",
        "content": "mail.example.com",
        "priority": 10,
        "proxiable": false,
        "proxied": false,
        "ttl": 3600,
        "locked": false,
        "meta": {
          "auto_added": false,
          "managed_by_apps": false,
          "managed_by_argo_tunnel": false,
          "source": "primary"
        },
        "comment": null,
        "tags": [],
        "created_on": "2023-01-17T20:54:23.660869Z",
        "modified_on": "2023-01-17T20:54:23.660869Z"
      },
      "success": true,
      "errors": [],
      "messages": []

    }



