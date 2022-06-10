Recommended third-party tools for DNS testing and troubleshooting.

DNSViz External link icon Open external link : A web-based tool for visualizing the status of a DNS zone to understand and troubleshoot the deployment of DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC).

Dig Web Interface External link icon Open external link : An online DNS lookup tool based on the command line interface dig . Users can skip the process of entering commands with complicated parameters in the terminal by entering the same information in this web tool and getting the same results.

dns.google External link icon Open external link : A web-based tool, similar to Dig Web Interface, where users can get DNS responses for specific queries.