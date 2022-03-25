Known issues
Here are some known bugs and issues with Cloudflare Pages:
- GitHub and GitLab are currently the only supported Source code hosting tools.
- Pages currently only supports a single project per repository. Monorepos or repositories with multiple codebases/applications currently cannot deploy more than one project to Pages at a time.
- Once you have selected a GitHub repository for your Pages application, it cannot be changed. Remove/delete your Pages project and create a new one pointing at a different repository if you need to update it.
*.pages.devsubdomains currently cannot be changed. If you need to change your
*.pages.devsubdomain, delete your project and create a new one.
- Hugo builds automatically run an old version. To run the latest version of Hugo (for example,
0.80.0), you will need to set an environment variable. Set
HUGO_VERSIONto
0.80.0or the Hugo version of your choice.
- By default, Cloudflare uses Node
12.18.0in the Pages build environment. If you need to use a newer Node version, refer to the Build configuration page for configuration options.
- For users migrating from Netlify, Cloudflare does not support Netlify’s Forms and Serverless Functions features.
- It is currently not possible to add a custom domain with a wildcard, for example,
*.domain.com.
- Cloudflare’s Load Balancer does not work with
*.pages.devprojects; an
Error 1000: DNS points to prohibited IPwill appear.
- A GitHub or GitLab account cannot be attached to more than one Cloudflare account.
- Functions (beta) does not currently support adding/removing polyfills, so your bundler (for example, Webpack) may not run.
If you have an issue that you do not see listed, let the team know in the Cloudflare Workers Discord. Get your invite at discord.gg/cloudflaredev, and share your bug report in the #pages-general channel.